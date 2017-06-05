St. Maron's church in S. Philly is diverse haven for Middle East immigrants
An Egyptian refugee who didn't want his name used, waits for his wife to return to their table after getting some water at the Lebanese Festival in South Philadelphia Sunday, June 4, 2017. He and his wife, who is from Jordan, are recent Christian refugees from the Middle East, seeking asylum from religious persecution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC