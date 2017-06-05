Royal Wings Operates Direct Regular A...

Royal Wings Operates Direct Regular Aqaba-Dubai Flights

Yesterday

A subsidiary of Royal Jordanian, Royal Wings has plans to transfer its operations from Amman to Aqaba to boost air transportation and tourism in the port city. Royal Wings, will start operating direct regular flights between King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai as of June 15, 2017.

Chicago, IL

