RJ Holds Iftar Banquet for 250 Orphans at Children's Museum,...

Royal Jordanian held an iftar banquet for orphans at the Children's Museum/Jordan, one of Queen Rania's initiatives. The iftar was attended by 250 children who were happy to also visit the museum, which offers a unique educational experience.

