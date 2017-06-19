RJ Concludes Its Ramadan Charity Campaign With More Iftars for...
During this month, Royal Jordanian held iftars for 550 orphans and distributed food parcels to hundreds of families in different parts of Jordan. Royal Jordanian marked the last days of the Holy Month of Ramadan by a series of charitable activities, which concluded the company's annual charity campaign.
