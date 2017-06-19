Ramadan? There's an app for that.

Ramadan? There's an app for that.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Millions of Muslims worldwide now are using Ramadan apps to help them observe, and revise, centuries-old traditions: when to eat, when to fast, when and how to pray, and how to donate to charity. Volunteers distribute free iftar meals, one of several initiatives funded online as part of Ramadan's spirit of giving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC