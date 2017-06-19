Ramadan? There's an app for that.
Millions of Muslims worldwide now are using Ramadan apps to help them observe, and revise, centuries-old traditions: when to eat, when to fast, when and how to pray, and how to donate to charity. Volunteers distribute free iftar meals, one of several initiatives funded online as part of Ramadan's spirit of giving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC