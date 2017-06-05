Qatar's ambassador to Jordan Bandar b...

Qatar's ambassador to Jordan Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah - Offical Facebook

Amman downgraded the ties with Qatar after examined "the cause of the crisis" between Doha and other Arab countries that severed their relations with the tiny Gulf country, announced Jordanian Cabinet's spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani on Tuesday. The Hashemite Kingdom also revoked license of Qatar-owned Al Jazeera T.V. Jordan is one of 12 Arab and Gulf countries, severed their ties with Qatar over accusations of "supporting terrorist group."

