Netanyahu, Herzog and Sissi met in Ca...

Netanyahu, Herzog and Sissi met in Cairo to talk peace, says report

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing, shakes hands with opposition leader Zionist Union party MK Isaac Herzog during a special plenum session marking the 50th anniversary of the Knesset, January 19, 2016. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, opposition leader MK Isaac Herzog and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi held a secret meeting in Cairo last year to discuss efforts at restarting Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, the Haaretz daily reported Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC