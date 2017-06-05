Minister_of_Investment_Sahar_Nasr_wit...

At a meeting with Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr, Ayed discussed means of boosting bilateral trade between Egypt and Jordan, especially in the small and medium enterprises sector, a ministry statement said. Ayed and Nasr reviewed the latest preparations for the Egyptian-Jordanian Supreme Committee meeting to take place Jul 10 - 13 in Amman.

