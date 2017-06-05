Looking Back

Looking Back

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Israel announced its troops captured the Egyptian fortress of Sharm el Sheikh today and broke the blockade of the Gulf of Aqaba. Unofficial reports said swift moving Israeli armored columns reached the Suez Canal while other troops seized the Jordanian sector of Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 281,584,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC