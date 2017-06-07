June 7, 2017Report: Jordanian restaur...

June 7, 2017Report: Jordanian restaurants denying service to Israeli customers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Jerusalem Post

The Israeli Embassy in Amman said it will look into the situation and send a formal complaint to the Jordanian Tourism Ministry. A number of popular restaurants in the Jordanian city of Aqaba have reportedly begun denying service to vacationing Israelis due to their country of origin, according to Channel 2 on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC