Jordan's 'pay as you like' bookstore saved by crowd-funding

For years, Hamzeh AlMaaytah nurtured a community of book lovers in Jordan, keeping his bookstore in Amman's old center open around the clock, encouraging customers to linger over rare treasures and often allowing them to set the price for a purchase. His supporters recently had a chance to repay him when the local landmark was threatened with closure, following a sudden illness that sidelined him for several months as bills were piling up.

