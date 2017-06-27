Jordan's 'pay as you like' bookstore saved by crowd-funding

In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Hamzeh AlMaaytah shows off one among thousands of books at his Mahall al-Maa bookstore, in Jordan's capital, Amman. AlMaaytah has nurtured a community of book lovers, keeping his bookstore in Amman's old center open around the clock, encouraging customers to linger over rare treasures and often allowing them to set the price for a purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.