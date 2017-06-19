Jordan's King Abdullah II put out the...

Jordan's King Abdullah II put out the fire of al-Kamalyah - Footage

16 hrs ago

The footage showed King Abdullah carrying a fire extinguisher on his shoulders, surrounded by young men rushing to put out the fire. The King thanked all people and entities that participated in putting out the fire through his official account on Twitter.

Chicago, IL

