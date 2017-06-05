Jordanian soldier charged with killing 3 US troopers
Amman, June 5 - The Jordanian government has formally charged one of its soldiers with murder over his alleged involvement in a 2016 attack on a military convoy that killed three US troopers, the media reported. He is being officially charged with murder with intent to kill, a Jordanian government official told CNN on Sunday.
