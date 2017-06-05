Jordanian security vehicles seen nort...

Jordanian security vehicles seen north of Amman, Jordan, on June 6, 2016. Photo - Reuters

Amman: Jordan's army said on Sunday its border guards killed five people who were approaching its frontier from Tanf, a Syrian desert town where U.S. special forces training rebels are based. The town has been a flashpoint in recent weeks as militias backed by Iran have tried to get near the U.S. garrison, prompting U.S. coalition jets to strike back.

