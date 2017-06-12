Jordan movie theater apologizes for s...

Jordan movie theater apologizes for screening 'Wonder Woman'

Wednesday

A popular movie theater in Jordan's capital, Amman, apologized Wednesday for screening Wonder Woman and pulled additional showings of the superhero movie because it stars Israeli Gal Gadot. Jordan had been considering banning the film outright, but a report in the Al Bawaba News on Sunday said the country's Communications Commission ultimately decided not to, due to a lack of a legal precedent on the issue.

Chicago, IL

