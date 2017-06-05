Jordan downgrades ties with Qatar

Amman, which also closed the local office of Al Jazeera TV channel, said decision was made to ensure regional stability. Jordan's decision came a day after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar [Reuters] Jordan has announced it is scaling back its diplomatic ties with Qatar and that it will close the local office of Doha-based Al-Jazeera TV channel.

