Jordan Approves $282 Million Worth of...

Jordan Approves $282 Million Worth of PPP Projects

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Al Bawaba

In this video screened during the WEF 2015, Amman Mayor Aqel Biltaji speaks about investment opportunities in Jordan. The Cabinet of Jordan on Saturday approved a number of public-private partnership projects funded by capital spending worth JD200 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,064 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC