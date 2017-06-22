Independence Day celebrations planned

Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, WJAA Radio 96.3 and the Seymour Parks and Recreation Department will offer several activities to celebrate the Fourth of July. Admission will be half-price for the afternoon session at Shields Park Pool from noon to 5 p.m. July 4. The pool will not reopen for the evening session, but a free family swim night will be July 5. From noon to 3 p.m. July 4, Music in the Park at Shields Park will feature Jordan Richart, Molly Hayes and Lela Hendley.

