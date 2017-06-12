Hope Through Medicine: Physician Recounts Medical Mission Trip to Treat Syrian Refugee
Newswise - BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Many Syrian refugees are retreating to Amman, Jordan, but lack the resources and funds to receive medical care for chronic conditions requiring regular medical exams and treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC