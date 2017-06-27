Gulf of Aqaba Treaty: a Saudi Repudia...

Gulf of Aqaba Treaty: a Saudi Repudiation of the Camp David Accords

After more than a year of a heated debate, Egypt finally ceded two small Red Sea Islands to Saudi Arabia, giving KSA control over the Straits of Tiran and the Gulf of Aqaba. These waterways separate the Sinai Peninsula from the Arabian mainland and portions of the coastline are owned by Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.



