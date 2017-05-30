Ghana striker Benjamin Acheampong com...

Ghana striker Benjamin Acheampong completes a "controversial" move to Zamalek

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GhanaSoccerNet.com

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba. The Ghanaian poacher was the subject of a row between Zamalek and Smouha, after the latter announced the signing of the player just 10 days ago from Dakhleya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC