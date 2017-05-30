Ghana striker Benjamin Acheampong completes a "controversial" move to Zamalek

The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba. The Ghanaian poacher was the subject of a row between Zamalek and Smouha, after the latter announced the signing of the player just 10 days ago from Dakhleya.

