First Russian base for SE Syria - near US garrison

The Russian engineering corps has started building a new base in southeastern Syria at a small village called Khirbet Ras Al-Wa'r in the Bir al-Qasab district. Until now, Moscow adhered to a policy of restricting its military presence to the western part of the country along the Mediterranean coast; no Russian troops were based further east than Palmyra.

