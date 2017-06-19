Fathers of slain US soldiers attend t...

Fathers of slain US soldiers attend trial in Jordan

The fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base are attending the latest hearing in the trial of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them. Brian McEnroe and James Moriarty traveled to Amman to attend Sunday's hearing in a state security court.

