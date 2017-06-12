'Father's Day from Hell' as dads of s...

'Father's Day from Hell' as dads of slain U.S. soldiers attend military trial in Jordan

James Moriarty and Brian McEnroe talk with a U.S. government official before attending the trial of their sons' accused murderer in Amman Sunday. The fathers of two of the three American soldiers who were shot dead at a Jordanian military base are attending the latest hearing in the trial here of the Jordanian serviceman accused of killing them.

