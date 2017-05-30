Fahrelnissa Zeid at Istanbul Modern

Istanbul Modern is presenting a selection from its comprehensive collection of works by Fahrelnissa Zeid, a pioneer of modern art in Turkey and one of the first exponents of abstract art. The exhibition will be on view until July 30. Eleven years after "Two Generations of the Rainbow," the retrospective of Zeid together with her son Nejad Melih Devrim, Istanbul Modern is revisiting its collection of Zeid's works for a special selection in its Pop-Up Exhibition Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.