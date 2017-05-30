EXCLUSIVE: US, Russian officers discu...

EXCLUSIVE: US, Russian officers discuss S. Syrian border security zone

Read more: Debka

DEBKAfile's military sources disclose that US CENTCOM and Russian officers based in Syria met secretly last week in Amman to discuss establishing a security zone, or zones, along Syria's southern borders with Israel, Jordan and Iraq. Jordanian officers were also there.

