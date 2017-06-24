Egyptian president ratifies deal giving Saudi Arabia two islands
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday ratified a maritime border demarcation agreement handing over the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia, government officials said. The Egyptian Parliament on Wednesday approved the transfer of the uninhabited islands.
