Egyptian president ratifies deal givi...

Egyptian president ratifies deal giving Saudi Arabia two islands

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: UPI

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday ratified a maritime border demarcation agreement handing over the two Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir to Saudi Arabia, government officials said. The Egyptian Parliament on Wednesday approved the transfer of the uninhabited islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,831 • Total comments across all topics: 282,033,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC