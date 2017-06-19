Egyptian court annuls agreement to ce...

Egyptian court annuls agreement to cede islands to Saudi Arabia

Cairo, June 21 - The Egyptian Administrative Court annulled the controversial agreement on the transfer of two strategic islands in the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia, a judicial official said. The court, which is part of the State Council, agreed on Tuesday to hear a lawsuit filed by Egyptian lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali, who asked it to overturn all the decisions of the Court of Urgent Affairs related to the dispute over Tiran and Sanafir islands, Efe news reported.

