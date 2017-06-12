Egypt lawmakers approve island transf...

Egypt lawmakers approve island transfer to Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Al Jazeera

Egypt's parliament has voted to ratify a 2016 agreement under which Cairo would transfer two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. Wednesday's vote, during which those lawmakers in favour of the accord were asked to stand up in the house, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,813 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC