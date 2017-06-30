Douglas Small Succeeds Alaa Batayneh ...

Douglas Small Succeeds Alaa Batayneh as CEO of Eagle Hills Jordan

Previous CEO Alaa Batayneh during a signing ceremony with Jordan Ahli Bank on August 7, 2016. Abu Dhabi-based real estate investment and development company Eagle Hills Jordan recently announced the resignation of CEO Alaa Batayneh and the appointment of Douglas Small as the company's new CEO.

Chicago, IL

