Crime 14 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Jordanian soldier accused of killing 3 U.S. military trainers
A judge presiding over the trial of a Jordanian soldier accused of killing three U.S. military trainers said Wednesday that the case is criminal and not related to terrorism. The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the entrance of an air base in southern Jordan in November.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
