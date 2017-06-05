Crime 14 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Jordanian ...

Crime 14 mins ago 3:38 p.m.Jordanian soldier accused of killing 3 U.S. military trainers

A judge presiding over the trial of a Jordanian soldier accused of killing three U.S. military trainers said Wednesday that the case is criminal and not related to terrorism. The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the entrance of an air base in southern Jordan in November.

