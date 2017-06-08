Could the Persian Gulf rift mean the ...

Could the Persian Gulf rift mean the beginning of the end of Al Jazeera?

Al Jazeera, the Pan-Arabic television network that gained a sudden worldwide audience during the Arab Spring of 2010, is now threatened with extinction, many Middle East analysts fear. On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were joined by Egypt and other neighboring states in breaking off diplomatic relations with Qatar, which founded and funds the network.

