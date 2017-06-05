Chinese firm poised to advance the Middle East peace process

China National Technical Import and Export Corp is short-listed for Phase 1 of the 'Red-Dead' water project involving Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority A Chinese company is among the five finalists in an Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian joint water project, a development that mirrors China's small but growing presence in the troubled region. With high hopes of doing something to build trust between the two peoples, the China National Technical Import and Export Corp is of five shortlisted global consortiums vying for the first phase of the project jointly developed by Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.