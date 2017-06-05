Chinese firm poised to advance the Mi...

Chinese firm poised to advance the Middle East peace process

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: South China Morning Post

China National Technical Import and Export Corp is short-listed for Phase 1 of the 'Red-Dead' water project involving Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority A Chinese company is among the five finalists in an Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian joint water project, a development that mirrors China's small but growing presence in the troubled region. With high hopes of doing something to build trust between the two peoples, the China National Technical Import and Export Corp is of five shortlisted global consortiums vying for the first phase of the project jointly developed by Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,259 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC