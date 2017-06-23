China, Jordan keen to boost cooperation
Visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China was keen to boost ties with Jordan in various areas. At a press conference in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, the Chinese official said there is large room for more cooperation in areas of trade, economy and culture.
