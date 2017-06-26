Changing the mandate of U.N. forces in southern Syria

The U.N. Security Council is expected to discuss a proA posal put forth by Jordan and signed off on by the United States and Russia that calls for amending the mandate of the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force in Syria, giving its troops the right to carry arms and use them in defending territory in southern Syria. Since its deployment on the SyrA ian-Israeli border after the OctoA ber War of 1973, UNDOF's job was to monitor the region and record violations between Syria and Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.