Blackwater-Academi mercenaries' contr...

Blackwater-Academi mercenaries' contract on Iraq?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Dear Kitty

Last Saturday, the New York Times reported that Iraqi Prime Minister Haider alAbadi had handed a contract to run the the Freeway 1 motorway from Baghdad to the Jordanian capital Amman as a toll road to military services corporation Constellis . Under the plan, which has attracted criticism from the Iraqi media, Constellis subsidiary Olive Group would manage the road and stablemate Academi would provide armed escorts for convoys travelling along it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC