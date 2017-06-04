Benjamin Acheampong joins Zamalek - MyJoyOnline.com
Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acheampong from Dakhleya has officially joined Zamalek 10 days after being announced as a player of Smouha . The former Kotoko striker scorerd 10 goals in 29 games for Dakhleya after joining in the summer of 2016 from Jordanian side Aqaba.
