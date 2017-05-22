Wrap up: Dignity Strike spreads withi...

Wrap up: Dignity Strike spreads within Israeli jails

21 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

While Muslims all over the world are preparing to receive the holy month of Ramadan, 200 Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike have been depriving themselves from food, in defense for their cause a long time beforehand, amidst sloth in international reaction towards the matter. The battle continues: The media committee of the Dignity Strike confirmed on Sunday that more than 200 prisoners in the prisons of Nafha, Raymond and Ishel have joined the hunger strike, which is "a victory for their comrades who started the battle of Karama 35 days ago."

