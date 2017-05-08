What life is like for a family that fled from Syria to a windowless...

AMMAN: When 37-year-old Abu Jilal came to Jordan in 2013, he thought he'd stay for a month or so until things calmed down in Syria and he could return home. Born in Damascus, Abu Jilal moved around in Syria before the war-living in Homs and Daraa before settling back down in the Sayyeda Zeinab neighborhood in southern Damascus and working as a car mechanic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.