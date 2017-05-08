What It's Like to Be an Ob/Gyn in a Syrian Refugee Camp

What began as a peaceful uprising in 2011 against brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad has escalated into an all-out war that has killed more than 470,000 people, according to the most recent available estimates, sent nearly in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria. Although Assad denied responsibility for the attack and said videos of child casualties were potentially It's impossible to scroll through the headlines and not feel competing emotions swell in your throat: rage, paralysis, and a growing conviction that policies like Trump's are ensuring that history repeat itself, with some drawing comparisons to the United States' past refusal to accept European Jews attempting to escape the Holocaust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Self.com.