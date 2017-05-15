Water: Save Every Drop

Estimates say that by 2030, if we carry on as we are, the world will only have 60 percent of the water it needs. In India's Ladakh, rising temperatures are leading to glacial melt and water shortages in the mountains of the Himalayas.

Chicago, IL

