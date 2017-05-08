US, Jordan, Syria vie for control ove...

US, Jordan, Syria vie for control over Syrian-Iraq border crossing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Debka

Washington, Amman and Damascus are jockeying for control of the strategic Al Tanf border crossing between Syria and Iraq, backed by media reports and military movements by their forces on the Jordanian and Iraqi borders with Syria. This crossing is the key to the Baghdad-Damascus highway and links up to the main Baghdad-Amman route.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,886,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC