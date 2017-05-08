US, Jordan, Syria vie for control over Syrian-Iraq border crossing
Washington, Amman and Damascus are jockeying for control of the strategic Al Tanf border crossing between Syria and Iraq, backed by media reports and military movements by their forces on the Jordanian and Iraqi borders with Syria. This crossing is the key to the Baghdad-Damascus highway and links up to the main Baghdad-Amman route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Debka.
