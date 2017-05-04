US delegation due in Israel to finali...

US delegation due in Israel to finalize itinerary ahead of Trump visit

Read more: The Times of Israel

A US presidential delegation will arrive in Israel next week to finalize the itinerary of US President Donald Trump who is expected in Israel later this month. The president is set to arrive on May 22 along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and his senior advisers, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to reports in the Hebrew press on Friday.

Chicago, IL

