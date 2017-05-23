Uganda: 'Ugandan Workers to Blame for Being Abused Abroad'
Ugandan workers who are abused in the Middle East disappear on arrival there and end up in the wrong hands, some labour exporting companies claim. Gordon Mugyenyi, the managing director of Middle East Consultants, a company which exports labour from Uganda to Qatar and Bahrain, said employees reach their destinations and disappear in search of 'greener pastures.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o...
|Feb '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|Jan '17
|Listen
|14
|Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Canada
|193
|U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
|Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC