Uganda: 'Ugandan Workers to Blame for...

Uganda: 'Ugandan Workers to Blame for Being Abused Abroad'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Ugandan workers who are abused in the Middle East disappear on arrival there and end up in the wrong hands, some labour exporting companies claim. Gordon Mugyenyi, the managing director of Middle East Consultants, a company which exports labour from Uganda to Qatar and Bahrain, said employees reach their destinations and disappear in search of 'greener pastures.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC