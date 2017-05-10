U O U Uoeusuoeu OaUSU O1 O OaU O U Uoeo U OaO2USUOEO ...
Honeywell UOP announced today that it has signed an agreement with the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan. This expansion will increase the capacity of the facility to 120,000 barrels per day and will allow JPRC to upgrade the quality of its product to meet Euro V emissions specifications.
