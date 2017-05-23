Turkish Airlines to add a raft of new...

Turkish Airlines to add a raft of new Middle Eastern services

From Antalya, the Star Alliance carrier will serve Iraqi cities Erbil and Sulaymaniyah twice weekly from 15 June, Iraqi capital Baghdad and Jordanian capital Amman at the same frequncy from 16 June, and Suadi Arabian capital Riyadh weekly from 20 June. Three other Saudi cities are to be served from Trabzon.

