Trans-cyberian highway

Israel was apparently not among the 70-odd countries affected by the WannaCry cyber attack that swept much of the world Tuesday, but Israeli papers still catch the virus, giving top coverage to the ransomware offensive. Israel Hayom's top headline reads that Israel has hit "a peak of preparing for the attack," but the tabloid reports it may have been spared thanks to the Jewish day of rest.

