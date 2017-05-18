Three Williams Seniors Win Oxford Fel...

Three Williams Seniors Win Oxford Fellowships

Three Williams College seniors have won fellowships for two years of post-graduate study at Oxford University. Allison Holle and Gordon Wilford have won the Donovan-Moody Memorial Fellowship for study at Exeter College at Oxford.

