The Duke of Edinburgh attends dinner ...

The Duke of Edinburgh attends dinner marking the 70th Anniversary of the founding of...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

London: May 18, 2017. The Duke of Edinburgh, Patron of the Pakistan Society, attended a dinner marking the 70th Anniversary of the founding of Pakistan and establishment of UK-Pakistan diplomatic relations, held at the Mansion House today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lebanese president calls on Arab League to prot... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan: 'Arab, Muslim and Christian' identity o... Feb '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... Jan '17 Listen 14
News Abbas, Jordanian king agree to fight against US... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Pope Francis acknowledges State of Palestine (May '14) Jan '17 Canada 193
News U.S.-led coalition says Mosul battle ahead of s... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
News Mosul's Christian exiles have little hope of re... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Khalid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,141,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC